Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Select Water Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Select Water Solutions to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.98. Select Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $416.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.89 million. Analysts predict that Select Water Solutions will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $124,657.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 368,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

