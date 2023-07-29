Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Seiko Epson updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.50-$1.50 EPS.

Seiko Epson Trading Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS SEKEY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Seiko Epson Company Profile



Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

