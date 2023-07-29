SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, RTT News reports. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Insider Activity

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $296,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 43.1% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 14.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEIC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

