Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Trading Down 0.2%

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 520.66 ($6.68) and last traded at GBX 527 ($6.76). 211,904 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 191,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 528 ($6.77).
Scottish American Investment Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of £932.42 million, a PE ratio of -1,424.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 523.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 517.68.
Scottish American Investment Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Scottish American Investment’s payout ratio is -3,783.78%.
About Scottish American Investment
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
