Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Increased by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.9% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. 482,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

