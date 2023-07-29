Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $318,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after acquiring an additional 125,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. 481,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,151. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.