Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.21. 293,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

