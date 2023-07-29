Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. KilterHowling LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 306,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 142,411 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 828,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,854,000 after acquiring an additional 315,084 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

