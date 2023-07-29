Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. 689,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,860. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

