Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Up 1.2%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.83. 241,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 285,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The company has a market cap of $381.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

