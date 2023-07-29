Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 3,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Scentre Group Stock Up 10.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group (ASX: SCG) owns and operates 42 Westfield Living Centres across Australia and New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Purpose is creating extraordinary places, connecting and enriching communities. Our Plan is to create the places more people choose to come, more often, for longer.

