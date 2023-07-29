Saltmarble (SML) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $36,694.44

Saltmarble (SML) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded up 51.8% against the US dollar. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00004771 BTC on popular exchanges. Saltmarble has a market cap of $135.85 million and $36,694.44 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 1.38875924 USD and is up 6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $36,705.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

