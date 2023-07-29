Saga (LON:SAGA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.31

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.31 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 126.46 ($1.62). Saga shares last traded at GBX 127.60 ($1.64), with a volume of 171,383 shares trading hands.

Saga Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 137.31. The firm has a market cap of £179.07 million, a P/E ratio of -68.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.30.

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.

Further Reading

