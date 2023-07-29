SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $451.00

Shares of SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.78) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.78). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.78), with a volume of 965,833 shares.
SafeCharge International Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £689.54 million and a PE ratio of 27.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 451 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 451.
About SafeCharge International Group
SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.
