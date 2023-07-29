Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.20-$12.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.47 billion-$9.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.21 billion. Ryder System also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.20-12.70 EPS.

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ryder System from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.60.

NYSE:R traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.12. 639,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $87.56. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $102.36.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ryder System by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

