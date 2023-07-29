Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.20-$12.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.47 billion-$9.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.21 billion. Ryder System also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.20-12.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.60.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.6 %

R traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.12. 639,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,445. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.56.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ryder System by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 53,588 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Stories

