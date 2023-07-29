RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after buying an additional 345,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average is $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

