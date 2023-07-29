RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Trimmed by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,137 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 1.3% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in RTX were worth $21,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.34. 11,543,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

