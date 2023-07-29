RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.04. RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 193,000 shares.

RTG Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.66.

About RTG Mining

RTG Mining Inc engages in the mineral exploration and development. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.

