RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,300 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 955,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 393,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

