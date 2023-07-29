Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.08) earnings per share.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $108.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,046,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.05. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.27 and a beta of 2.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

