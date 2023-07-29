Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.08) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $108.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,046,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.05. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.27 and a beta of 2.47.
In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. Insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.
RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
