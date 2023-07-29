Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.14.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of RCL opened at $108.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.27 and a beta of 2.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
