Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RCL opened at $108.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.27 and a beta of 2.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

