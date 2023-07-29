Royal Bank of Canada Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $74.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PNR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Pentair stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $70.44.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after buying an additional 2,065,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after buying an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after buying an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,307 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

