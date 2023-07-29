Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Update

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,460,000 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the June 30th total of 7,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 906,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,607. The firm has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $97.31.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.996 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

