Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,367,000 after purchasing an additional 120,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $617,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ROST opened at $114.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

