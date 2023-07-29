Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Evercore ISI

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an inline rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Roku Trading Up 31.4 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $89.61 on Friday. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $89.71. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,235.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,235.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830 over the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Roku by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Roku by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Roku by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

