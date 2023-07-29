Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Trading Up 33.3%

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 255,018 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,061% from the average daily volume of 21,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

