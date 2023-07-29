Robert W. Baird Cuts Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target to $4.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.04.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

LVLU stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $90.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,204,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 384,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 120,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Free Report)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.