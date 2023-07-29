Robert W. Baird Boosts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $140.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
PII has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Polaris from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.18.
Polaris Stock Performance
NYSE:PII opened at $134.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $138.49.
Polaris Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris
In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.