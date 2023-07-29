Robert W. Baird Boosts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $140.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PII has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Polaris from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.18.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $134.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.