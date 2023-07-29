Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 91,590 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,590 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.27% of VeriSign worth $59,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in VeriSign by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after buying an additional 1,385,849 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,003,000 after buying an additional 233,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,891,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total transaction of $920,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,610 shares in the company, valued at $139,487,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.40, for a total value of $134,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,454.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total transaction of $920,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,487,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,509 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,245. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $208.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.45 and a 200 day moving average of $214.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.24 and a 12 month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

