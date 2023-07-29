Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $88.58 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 420,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,392 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $88,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $170.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.78. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.