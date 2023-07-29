Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $78.16 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.47% of J. M. Smucker worth $78,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $150.99 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.35, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

