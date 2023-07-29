Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $69.94 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,858 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $69,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,537,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,553,000 after acquiring an additional 103,723 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $168.94 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.99.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.