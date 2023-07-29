Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,238,521 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 515,313 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.23% of HP worth $65,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in HP by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in HP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in HP by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in HP by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,097,594 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $32.63 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.