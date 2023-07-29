Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 797,326 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797,326 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.75% of Juniper Networks worth $83,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $95,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $130,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,476 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 967,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,842.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 884,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,102,000 after purchasing an additional 935,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,763.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $829,719 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

