Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $19,130.17 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,341.54 or 1.00038197 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00176634 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,308.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.