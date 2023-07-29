Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Trading Up 1.5%

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 188,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 245,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 40.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 154,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $7,779,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

