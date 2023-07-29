Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a dividend payout ratio of 58.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.60 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

