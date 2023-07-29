Reviewing Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) & Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -193.59% N/A -223.71% Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $9.64 million 2.46 -$18.66 million ($2.22) -1.22 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A $5.51 7.18

Analyst Recommendations

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Biotricity and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA 1 0 0 0 1.00

Biotricity presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 342.80%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection. Its products portfolio includes anesthesia devices and ventilators, thermoregulation equipment, consumables and accessories, supply units, lights, gas management systems, patient monitoring, software applications, system products, and other services. The company's product portfolio also comprises stationary and mobile gas detection systems, personal protective equipment, and alcohol and drug testing devices. In addition, it offers various training and services, as well as fire training facilities for firefighters. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lübeck, Germany. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a subsidiary of Stefan DrÄGer Gmbh.

