Request (REQ) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 29th. Request has a total market cap of $77.32 million and $350,820.85 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00021140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014448 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,369.98 or 1.00040119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0774222 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $377,789.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

