Rentokil Initial plc Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTOGet Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1774 per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

NYSE:RTO opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $1,569,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $21,535,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

