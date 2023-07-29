Rentokil Initial plc Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1774 per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

NYSE:RTO opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $1,569,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $21,535,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

