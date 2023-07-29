Relx (NYSE:RELX) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.49

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.49 and last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 228472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,040 ($38.98) to GBX 3,100 ($39.75) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,913 ($37.35) to GBX 2,915 ($37.38) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.57) to GBX 2,960 ($37.95) in a research note on Friday.

Relx Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Relx by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

