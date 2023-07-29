Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q3 guidance to $4.90-5.10 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $4.90-$5.10 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $9.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.67. 256,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $168.24 and a 1-year high of $293.03.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

