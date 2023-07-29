ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $373.72 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00311657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013573 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00020605 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000092 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

