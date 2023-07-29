Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.30

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.30 and traded as high as $14.48. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 109,475 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $417.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.24 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 148.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison A. Page purchased 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $55,291.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Allison A. Page acquired 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $55,291.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,594.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Stories

