Record (LON:REC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $88.79

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.79 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 81.79 ($1.05). Record shares last traded at GBX 82.40 ($1.06), with a volume of 128,742 shares changing hands.

Record Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,390.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Record Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $2.05. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Record’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Insider Activity at Record

Record Company Profile

In other news, insider Steve Cullen purchased 26,316 shares of Record stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £25,263.36 ($32,393.08). 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

