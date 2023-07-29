Realty Income Co. Announces Jul 23 Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced a jul 23 dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.
Realty Income has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 213.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.
Realty Income Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:O opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11.
A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
