Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Stake Trimmed by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,681,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,829 shares during the period. Ready Capital makes up 2.2% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $17,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after buying an additional 967,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after buying an additional 653,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 48,266 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,520. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

