RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Stephens

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RBB. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $277.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

