Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,591 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $547,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,955 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.93. 3,117,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,172,972. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.24. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

